ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Notice of Election on August 2, 2022

By STN Staff
thesuntimesnews.com
 2 days ago

STATE – GOVERNOR OF MICHIGAN PRIMARY. CONGRESSIONAL – REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 6TH DISTRICT PRIMARY. LEGISLATIVE – REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE 47TH. JUDICIAL – JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT 14A DISTRICT NON-INCUMBENT POSITION. CITY OF DEXTER PROPOSAL – SALE OF TWO PARCELS OF LAND TO THE DOWNTOWN...

thesuntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Former Jackson mayoral candidate files second lawsuit against 2 city officials

JACKSON, MI – Former Jackson mayoral candidate John Wilson is suing two city officials after a previous lawsuit against the city did not go in his favor. Wilson filed a lawsuit June 2 in Jackson County Circuit Court against Jackson City Clerk Andrea Muray and Assistant City Manager Shane LaPorte, claiming they contributed to his loss in the Nov. 2, 2021 election. He previously filed a lawsuit against the city for similar claims, but that lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan’s ‘damn roads’ remain political landmine for governor

It was almost four years ago when Garlin Gilchrist stood on a stage built up on downtown Lansing's bombed-out Seymour Avenue and Shiawassee Street intersection and accepted then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer's nod for lieutenant governor. The symbolism of using that particular spot for the announcement was obvious. The visuals...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dexter, MI
Government
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Elections
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
thesuntimesnews.com

Avalon’s Hilltop View Apts Officially Open in Dexter

Hilltop View Apartments held an open house for its new housing initiative in Dexter this past Thursday, June 7, 2022. A hundred or so people from Avalon, Faith in Action, Dexter City Council, and other area groups gathered to open the new housing initiative in Dexter and welcome its residents.
DEXTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Abortion-rights protestors disrupt Michigan House proceedings

Protesters inside the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing shouted through multiple votes Wednesday afternoon after session began, disrupting normal proceedings for nearly half an hour. Abortion-rights demonstrators lined the state House gallery, chanting above lawmakers as House leaders did their best to move through regular business and vote on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Court Keeps Donna Brandenburg Off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones. There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work. Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week. Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending. Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it’s not over,” but he didn’t elaborate on what’s next. Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voter Registration#State Of Michigan#Local Judicial Election#Election Local#Congressional#District Legislative#N Main St#Broad St#St Andrew
Detroit News

Detroit man handcuffed during abortion protest in Michigan House

Lansing — A 30-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody briefly Wednesday by Michigan House sergeants during a protest involving about 50 people in the House gallery demanding a repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban. Cameron Lee was put into handcuffs and led to a Michigan State Police...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thesuntimesnews.com

New Concept Proposed for Vacant City Lots

Representatives from Common Sail Investment Group (CSIG) presented their concept for the Dexter DDA-owned property at 3045 Broad Street to the Planning Commission at its June 9, 2022 meeting. CSIG is a privately owned and operated investment group based in Brighton, MI. The holding company is the latest in a...
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Perry Johnson files lawsuit in federal court to get on GOP primary ballot for governor

Perry Johnson, a Republican gubernatorial hopeful who was disqualified from appearing on the ballot for the August primary, filed a federal lawsuit Monday in a last-ditch attempt to stop ballots from being printed without his name. The Oakland County businessman was one of five Republican gubernatorial contenders who were disqualified from appearing on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

Activist arrested after abortion ban protesters disrupt Michigan House

LANSING — A few dozen abortion rights activists protested in the Michigan Capitol Wednesday, urging lawmakers to repeal a 1931 abortion ban in a demonstration that resulted in one arrest. The young man, who later identified himself as Cameron Lee of Detroit, said he was charged with trespassing after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Educators Rally At Michigan Capitol Over Gun Violence

Chuck Alberts, the president of the Lansing Teachers Association, was one of the dozens of people standing in front of the Michigan Capitol Tuesday night as lawmakers made their way home. “We can’t just keep legislating schools into fortified areas,” said Chuck Alberts, Lansing Teachers Association president. “We really have to talk about the risk that are out there in our society that are impacting schools. We need legislation for that. What we really hope is that educators get to go to the table and talk about our experiences and what some real solutions would be.” He says the goal was to...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Mayor of Saline announces upcoming Senior Conference

The following is an announcement from the office of the Mayor of Saline:. Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting his upcoming senior conference on Friday, August 12, 2022. “I can scarcely believe, this will be my 9th Saline Senior Conference, I started this event in 2012, before I was even elected Mayor,” said Marl. “As always, I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation, and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”
SALINE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

13th Congressional District Race Poll Shows Detroiters Still Undecided

(From left to right: Adam Hollier, Sharon McPhail, John Conyers III, and Portia Roberson). In a recent poll conducted by Lansing-based Change Research, the organization surveyed 491 likely Democratic Primary voters in the newly drawn Michigan 13th Congressional District. The key conclusion at this point is that many voters are not sure who they will vote for to send to Congress in the 13th.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy