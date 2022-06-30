How to watch Ms. Marvel online - stream episodes of the new Marvel show for less

Things are ramping up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest superhero, so it's worth going out of your way to watch Ms. Marvel online before any surprises are spoiled (we only have two episodes left, after all, so things are starting to get interesting). Fortunately, it's not hard to get your hands on the show. You can currently stream Ms. Marvel with any Disney Plus membership , and you'll then be able to see new instalments when they drop each Wednesday.

So, how much is that going to cost you exactly? We've listed a detailed breakdown of how to watch Ms. Marvel in your region for less below, but in general, you won't be paying more than the price of a couple of lattes. For the lowest price, we'd recommend the standard subscription - it's the cheapest overall. Short of a free subscription via contract (a la Verizon in the USA or O2 in the UK ), there's no way to stream Ms. Marvel for less right now.

You can find better-value options, though. To get you maximum bang for your buck, we've rounded up the top Disney Plus sign-up deals further down the page. Simply click your region to jump right there. Just remember, this series drops new episodes each Wednesday and there are six in total. With that in mind, you'll need at least a month of Disney Plus so you can watch Ms. Marvel in its entirety (its finale airs July 13).

Until the next episode arrives, don't forget to check out our guide of Ms. Marvel merch . It's stuffed with t-shirts, toys, and general giftware that'd make good presents for yourself or someone else.

Watch Ms. Marvel online - USA

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Want the cheapest way to watch Ms. Marvel online? Get yourself the basic membership listed here. However, keep in mind that episodes drop on a weekly basis. In other words, you'll need a subscription until the finale arrives on July 13. Thinking of sticking around to see She-Hulk later this year? It's worth considering the $79.99 annual fee instead. That deal offers 12 months for the price of 10, so will save you around $16 overall. Another alternative would be the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads) .

Watch Ms. Marvel - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

If you want to stream Ms. Marvel for as little as possible, the regular monthly subscription for Disney is the cheapest option right now (unfortunately for us, the Disney Plus free trial is no longer active). However, bear in mind that it's not the best offer in terms of value - that honor goes to the annual $119.99 deal , furnishing you with 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Ms. Marvel - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

As with Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight, the only place to see this Marvel show is Disney's streaming service. Short of hitting O2's offer of six months of Disney Plus with certain contracts, your cheapest way to watch Ms. Marvel would be with the monthly sub. Still, it's worth at least considering the £79.90 annual membership. It is more expensive to begin with, true, but it's better value in the long run because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10.

Stream Ms. Marvel - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can stream Ms. Marvel exclusively on Disney's streaming service, and your cheapest ticket in is the standard monthly rate seen here. It's worth your while considering the $119.99 annual fee if you want to stick around for She-Hulk, though. It's better value for money on the whole because you gain 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Ms. Marvel - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

Hoping to watch Ms. Marvel in India? No problem - Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are your chance. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.

Get Disney Plus deals where you are

Check for Disney Plus deals in your region

If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll find Ms. Marvel there. And if the streaming service isn't available for you just yet, don't give up. It'll be coming soon, as the company has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.

