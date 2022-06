Investigators say that “Baby Holly”, who has been found alive more than 40 years after her parents were murdered, was dropped off at an Arizona church by female members of a nomadic religious group.Texas officials released the never-before shared information after a woman who vanished as an infant when her parents were killed in 1980 was finally identified.The youngster disappeared along with her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, who were last heard from by relatives in October 1980; their fates remained a mystery until late last year, when genealogists identified the decades-old remains of a...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO