These two kind Russian fishermen saved the lives of two baby bears who were drowning in a Lake and helped them onto their boat. The two adorable baby bears were trying to cross the lake with their mother but weren’t able to keep up. The mom didn’t realize it until it was too late, and the two cubs had to come up with a plan as soon as possible. That’s when they saw the boat with two fishermen.

