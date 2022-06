A marketing stunt for the Discovery Channel backfired when they created a video and false news report of a bull shark swimming in Lake Ontario. It was in fact a joke as a promotion for Shark Week, but it got a lot of people concerned. They had to come clean about the stunt earlier than planned and were quick to admit it was a “life-like prosthetic shark”. There are not sharks in the Great Lakes (despite occasional claims that there are) but there are other dangerous fish that do live in the Great Lakes.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO