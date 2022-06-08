Reddell, Clarence "Bill"

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.

