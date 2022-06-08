ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Reddell, Clarence "Bill"

Herald and News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence "Bill" Reddell Clarence "Bill" Reddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born and raised in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. He married Jerrie Michelson on January 5, 1963. Bill and Jerrie first lived on the beautiful family ranch in Camp...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Brock, Patrick Stan

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Jackson, 54 passed away in Klamath Falls, Or. May 31, 2022. He was born May 30, 1968 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jason is survived by many family and friends, that will greatly miss him. A visitation will be Friday June 10, 2022 from 4-8pm at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E Main Street, Klamath Falls Oregon. A celebration of life service will be Saturday June 11, 2022, 1:00pm at Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, 330 Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

June 10 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Free boat inspections at Moore Park

The Klamath County Marine Patrol will be conducting free boat inspections from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Moore Park's Marina 2. Inspections will continue every Wednesday during the summer months. Once a boat has passed inspection and has all of the required equipment, the boat owner is issued an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

KCC Accelerated Learning students double-up on degrees

For a collection of dedicated high school students in the Klamath Community College Accelerated Learning program, this week marks an accomplishment far more ambitious than solely receiving a high school diploma. Ten high school students will receive an associate degree from KCC at the same time they collect their high...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County School District valedictorians and salutatorians

Meet the Klamath County School District’s class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians from each of its high schools – Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Henley, Lost River, and Mazama. These 31 students not only are at the top of their classes academically, but also participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, representing their schools and communities.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Country trio to perform Friday at Mia & Pia's

Producing a live album has been a lifelong goal of Rachel Wilson, who, along with her husband, Matt, forms the Silver Lake-based acoustic duo Wampus Cat. This Friday, June 10, is a step closer to that dream as Thunder Productions will be recording Wampus Cat at its 8 p.m. show at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

OIT notebook: Pitcher Sarah Abramson named first-team All-American

Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players. Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

