Klamath Falls, OR

Jackson, Jason Lee

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

Jason Lee Jackson, 54 passed away in Klamath Falls, Or. May 31, 2022. He was born May 30, 1968 in...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Brock, Patrick Stan

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

June 10 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Whitlock, David Ralph

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His hobby was working on cars. He spent a lot of time helping his best friend Jim Ford work on Jim's race cars. He loved going to the drags and watching Jim. David worked on farms at various jobs most of his life. His last job was doing the maintenance work for the park he lived in. David was never idle and worked until his health no longer permitted him to. David is survived by daughters Tammy Lewis and Shauna Whitlock, sons David Whitlock, Jeremy Tuttle, and Joseph Heatley, 18 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother Tim Whitlock, caregivers Fay Weaver and Lance Sherrill. David is also survived by his special companion Piper. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bertha Vinson, Jay and Mary, sister Enola, and brother Wes Whitlock. Services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 in the I.O.O.F. hall 2209 Gary St. at 2:00P.M. in Klamath Falls, Or. Potluck to follow, bring your own beverages. Alcohol is not permitted in the hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

Free boat inspections at Moore Park

The Klamath County Marine Patrol will be conducting free boat inspections from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Moore Park's Marina 2. Inspections will continue every Wednesday during the summer months. Once a boat has passed inspection and has all of the required equipment, the boat owner is issued an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

One climber dead, four injured on Mt. Shasta

One climber died and four more were injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Monday in three separate incidents, while a fourth injury-incident occurred Tuesday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, died after sliding 1,000 to 2,500 vertical feet through snow and ice while tethered to two other climbers.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Herald and News

Friday night is last chance for 'Barefoot in the Park'

The final weekend of Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at the Linkville Playhouse has arrived. After three weekends of performances, this Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 will be your last opportunities to catch the show before the 2021-22 season at the playhouse comes to a close. Tickets can be purchased for $12 to $14 in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald and News

OIT notebook: Pitcher Sarah Abramson named first-team All-American

Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players. Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Fatal Crash on Hwy 97-Klamath County

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:48 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 232. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Subaru WRX, operated by David Wright (57) of Oakland CA, was traveling south when it crossed the center yellow line into the northbound lane. A northbound gray Kenworth, operated by William Roger (64) of Klamath Falls OR, attempted to avoid the Subaru but the vehicles collided head-on in the middle of the highway. The roadway was icy at the time of the collision.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

