Klamath Falls, OR

Whitlock, David Ralph

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee "J-Jack" Jackson was born May 30, 1968 to Victor and Marilynne Jackson - he made his journey on May 31, 2022. Jason is survived by his son, Taylor Jackson, grandson, Taylor Jr.; granddaughters, Tilina, Aniah Martinez; brothers, Vic and Charles; sister, Vickie Jackson, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelica Jackson, his parents, brothers Max and Matthew Jackson, niece, Holly Sue Jackson, grandma, Alice Wright and great grandma, Clara Jackson. Jason grew up in Chiloquin all his life...hunting, fishing, and camping. He had several jobs; his favorite was being a firefighter with his brother Max. Growing up, he played sports while attending Chiloquin Elementary and Chiloquin High School lettering in football and basketball. He also played in the Elimination and Big Tournaments. Jason loved watching NFL, NBA, NCAA - the Broncos and the Rockets were his teams. He loved being around family and friends and especially loved his two kids and three grandkids. Jason will be deeply missed. Viewing will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Klamath Tribal Fitness Center, 320 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin with lunch to follow Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, OR. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

June 10 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Friday night is last chance for 'Barefoot in the Park'

The final weekend of Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at the Linkville Playhouse has arrived. After three weekends of performances, this Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 will be your last opportunities to catch the show before the 2021-22 season at the playhouse comes to a close. Tickets can be purchased for $12 to $14 in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Free boat inspections at Moore Park

The Klamath County Marine Patrol will be conducting free boat inspections from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Moore Park's Marina 2. Inspections will continue every Wednesday during the summer months. Once a boat has passed inspection and has all of the required equipment, the boat owner is issued an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Prep notebook: Eight Mazama athletes sign to play at next level

Eight Mazama High School graduating athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the college level next fall. The athletes gathered with coaches and family members Wednesday to participate in a signing ceremony in the school gymnasium. “It is outstanding to see this many athletes go on to play...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

OIT notebook: Pitcher Sarah Abramson named first-team All-American

Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players. Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

