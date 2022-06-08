Whitlock, David Ralph

Jason Lee "J-Jack" Jackson was born May 30, 1968 to Victor and Marilynne Jackson - he made his journey on May 31, 2022. Jason is survived by his son, Taylor Jackson, grandson, Taylor Jr.; granddaughters, Tilina, Aniah Martinez; brothers, Vic and Charles; sister, Vickie Jackson, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelica Jackson, his parents, brothers Max and Matthew Jackson, niece, Holly Sue Jackson, grandma, Alice Wright and great grandma, Clara Jackson. Jason grew up in Chiloquin all his life...hunting, fishing, and camping. He had several jobs; his favorite was being a firefighter with his brother Max. Growing up, he played sports while attending Chiloquin Elementary and Chiloquin High School lettering in football and basketball. He also played in the Elimination and Big Tournaments. Jason loved watching NFL, NBA, NCAA - the Broncos and the Rockets were his teams. He loved being around family and friends and especially loved his two kids and three grandkids. Jason will be deeply missed. Viewing will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Klamath Tribal Fitness Center, 320 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin with lunch to follow Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, OR. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO