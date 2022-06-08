ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Price of UK petrol makes biggest daily jump in 17 years

By Alex Lawson Energy correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm4eX_0g48xifI00
A car is filled with petrol at a garage in London in 2022 Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The price of petrol at UK forecourts has made its biggest daily jump in 17 years, as the cost of filling a family car threatens to exceed £100 for the first time.

A litre of petrol cost an average of 180.73p on Tuesday, according to the data firm Experian Catalist – up an astonishing 2.23p compared with the previous day.

A similar increase on Wednesday would break the £100 barrier for the average cost of filling a tank for a 55-litre family car.

Related: Driving costs: how to save on petrol, insurance and more

Some forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 a litre, including a BP garage on the A1 near Sunderland, which is charging 202.9p.

Average diesel prices are also at a record high, hitting 186.6p on Tuesday, up 1.4p from Monday. The increased price of diesel has a significant impact on the wider economy because businesses typically use the fuel to fill vans and lorries.

The increase in prices has been blamed on increased demand for fuel across the world, including in China and the US as Covid restrictions loosen.

A squeeze on capacity at refineries has also kept pump prices high while oil has fallen from peaks seen at the start of the war in Ukraine.

The RAC this week urged the government to make a “radical intervention” to cushion the cost at the pumps.

However, the AA hit out at the RAC over the comments, blaming “reckless speculation” for rising fuel prices in a surprise spat between Britain’s two main motoring bodies.

The AA’s Luke Bosdet said: “Reckless speculation is leading to rip-off prices at the pump. Yesterday’s more than 2p-a-litre leap in average UK petrol prices is a huge shock and fuels concern that speculation of a £2 litre just gives the fuel trade licence to pile on extra cost and the misery.”

A spokesman for the RAC rebutted the accusation, arguing that retailers were basing their prices on wholesale costs rather than speculation.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, cut fuel duty by 5p a litre in his spring statement in March. However, fuel retailers have been accused of not passing on the cut to consumers.

The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, wrote to forecourt retailers last month “to remind them of their responsibilities” to pass on tax cuts to motorists.

He said it was “unacceptable that different locations even within the same retail chain have widely different prices”.

He has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to examine the issue. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “The CMA have said that if they find evidence that the cut is not being passed on that would mean competition is not working and they could launch a formal investigation. Obviously we would wholeheartedly support them.

“We are continuing to look at all possible options. Transparency may have an important role to play.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Refineries#Ukraine#Experian Catalist#Bp#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy