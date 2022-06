UTICA, N.Y. — MVHS today announced a plan to help attract and retain quality physicians to work at the new Wynn hospital: they're going to help grown them. “We have partnered with LECOM, based in Elmira, and they opened a new medical school a couple of years ago, and they need practical locations for their third- and fourth-year students, to get experience before choosing a residency," says MVHS President and CEO, Darlene Stromstad.

