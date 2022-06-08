ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Butler Collaboratives for Families Planning Meeting

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local organization is holding a general membership meeting later this week. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned the meeting for Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Monarch Place....

butlerradio.com

WFMJ.com

Mercer County programs to receive over $130k for housing counseling, 'Lots to Love' programs

PA State Rep. Mark Longietti announced on Thursday Mercer County organizations are receiving $133,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund to support a housing and budget counseling program and help continue the successful "Lots to Love" program. Longietti says the funding includes $40,000 to the Community Action...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Lawrence, Mercer Co. organizations get grants to support affordable housing

Three area organizations are receiving state grants from Pennsylvania to assist with affordable housing. In total, $590,000 will be split between three organizations, two in Lawrence County and one in Mercer. According to the release, the Lawrence County Department of Planning and Community Development is receiving $300,000 for a countywide...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Falling

There was another drop in COVID cases for Butler County over the last seven days. According to the weekly update from the Department of Health, there were 330 new cases of COVID for the county. That’s down around 70 cases compared to last week. As we reported earlier this...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg

Sharpsburg Council unanimously approved an ordinance at its May 26 meeting establishing a parks and recreation commission. The commission can have up to nine members. Members have yet to be appointed. Those interested in being a part of the volunteer commission should submit letters of interest to the borough via...
SHARPSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Looking To Expand Parking Lot At Benbrook

A local medical provider is planning to expand parking at a busy facility. At their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of Butler Memorial Hospital. The Health System would like to create a 148 space lot along Technology...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Much are Pittsburgh Parents Willing to Pay for Babysitters?

When a family’s au pair decided to take a few days of vacation from her regular child care duties, the mom turned to a community Facebook group in the Cranberry area in search of a babysitter for her two children, ages 6 and 2. “Pay range is negotiable starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Port Authority rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday morning it will now be called the Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a press conference Thursday, now Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say the new name and brand "better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day."
PITTSBURGH, PA
upmc.com

UPMC Hillman & Pitt School of Medicine announce New Radiation Oncology Leader

Heath D. Skinner, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Skinner, who currently serves as an associate professor of radiation oncology at Pitt as well as an investigator at UPMC Hillman, will take over the lead position on July 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong announces highest internet speeds

CRANBERRY TWP — In a change county commissioners chairwoman Leslie Osche called “transformational for the county,” Armstrong on Thursday announced the availability of its new fiber network services. During the “Zoom 10G Network Expo” at the Regional Learning Alliance on Thursday, Armstrong Utilities Inc. executives announced that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Nursing home workers rally across Pennsylvania

Nursing home workers say they are overworked and understaffed. On Wednesday, they rallied for more funds in what they called a day of action. Workers rallied in Beaver outside the county courthouse, one of several rallies held throughout Pennsylvania. They are urging state legislators to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate.
BEAVER, PA
butlerradio.com

William Frank LiVorio

William Frank LiVorio, 80 of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. William was born June 30, 1941, the son of the late Anthony and Ann (Hoyn) LiVorio. His charismatic charm and quick wit were known to instantly light up any room he walked into. William enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his sons Bo and Chase. He was an avid golfer and was known to hit the links nearly every sunny day with his friends in his later years. William was also a big supporter of the University of Pittsburgh athletics, mainly football and basketball. William is survived by his sons Bo and Chase LiVorio, his brother Robert (Betsy) LiVorio and his sister Denise (Larry) Dick. He is preceded in death by his brothers Anthony LiVorio, Thomas LiVorio and Marc LiVorio. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jeeps roll into downtown Butler by the thousands

Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Raymond F. Sherman

Raymond F. Sherman, 61, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born in Caribou, Maine on December 31, 1960 to Gerald and Mary Sherman. Ray graduated from Knoch High School, Class of 1979. He was a past member of the Country Music Association. Ray loved music and playing guitar was his greatest joy in life. He was involved with numerous bands over the course of more than 40 years including Country Stingers, Armadillo, Black Horse, Mahajibi Blues Band, and others. He was known for his kindness and sense of humor. Ray was loved and will be forever missed. He was the brother of Barb Snyder, Debbie Sherman, and Annie (Scott) Schultz. Ray is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Seeking Bids To Add Pickleball Air Dome

If you stop by Graham Park in Cranberry Township on a summer evening, you’re almost guaranteed to see hundreds playing pickleball. With its growing popularity, the township’s pickleball association was looking to expand its facility. However, bids for a new indoor facility pickleball building at Graham Park were more than initially thought.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Donation bins

This week’s “Ask Kelly” is about an easy and convenient way to help others that you've probably seen around town. Mary from Plum asked, “Who takes care of all the shoe and clothing bins around town? And where do the items go?" There are several different...
PLUM, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin resident: stop excessive fireworks

An Irwin resident this week pleaded with borough officials to have the police take action to prevent residents from setting off “excessive fireworks” over the upcoming July 4 holiday. Jennifer Incheck of Melrose Avenue told council this week that the fireworks set off in her Penglyn neighborhood over...

