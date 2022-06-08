Boris Johnson news – live: Defiant PM told to resign in first PMQs since confidence vote

Boris Johnson put on a defiant show as he faced MPs in the Commons for the first time since suffering a damaging result in Monday night’s confidence vote on his leadership.

SNP leader Ian Blackford launched a blistering attack on Mr Johnson’s position after the confidence vote, branding him a “lame duck” PM.

Mr Blackford likened the prime minister to Monty Python’s Black Knight, who claimed fatal wounds were just flesh wounds, and told him: “It’s over, it’s done.”

It transpired that 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers agreed with his repeated calls for the prime minister to quit, the SNP MP claimed.

But Mr Johnson dismissed the rebels, saying he had “picked up political opponents all over” because his government had “done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn’t necessarily approve of”.

Promising new measures on home ownership and defending NHS waiting times from attacks by Sir Keir Starmer , the PM insisted he would fight to stay in power, and joked that his political career had “barely begun”.