Two accidents close I-57 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 110 Wednesday evening in Jefferson County. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 110 near Fischer Road. Two people were airlifted to St. Louis-area hospitals, while three others were taken by ambulance.
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JACKSON COUNTY - An Ohio man has been reported as missing following a welfare check in Jackson County. According to the Carbondale Police Department, Joshua L. Hartman, age 44 of Chillicothe, Ohio was reported missing following a welfare check at a home he had been staying in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Carbondale.
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Sullivan early Friday morning. Illinois State Police were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office at around 3:00 a.m. to investigate the shooting. It occurred near the corner of South Madison and East Adams […]
Centralia Police arrested a 35-year-old Centralia man wanted in connection with a lengthy high-speed chase late Saturday night. Daniel Meyers was taken into custody without incident while he was a passenger in a traffic stop on Thursday. He was also arrested on an outstanding $40,000 Marion County felony warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge and a $7,500 outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated battery charge.
A Fredonia woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a deer on US 641 about 4 miles north of Eddyville Tuesday night. According to the report, Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth P’Pool responded to the collision around 10:30 p.m. and determined 31-year old Rachel Hearell was northbound when she hit a deer, lost control of her vehicle, and then hit a concrete culvert and earth embankment.
A West Frankfort man has been arrested for stealing copper. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report yesterday of a theft in progress in rural West Frankfort. As a result, 52-year-old Robert Carlton was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass to property and theft under $500.
The Centralia Fire Protection District says a Wamac man was injured when the SUV he was working on Tuesday afternoon fell on him. Chief Ross Boshera reports something happened to the jack holding up the vehicle causing it to partially fall on John Gibson of the Brookside Mobile Home Park.
St Elmo, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a man found in an abandoned building in St. Elmo. And, the Coroner is asking for the public’s help for information on the individual. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says he was contacted on Tuesday afternoon...
A Massac County deputy was honored for her heroism. The Massac deputy, Summer Dixon, was called to a medical incident at a bridge along Interstate 24 on Monday, May 23rd. An Illinois Department of Transportation employee had located a man with a medical issue, and as he and Deputy Dixon spoke with the man, he threw himself over the railing.
MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Railroad Company will install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval for the stipulated agreement recently as a matter of public safety. The estimated cost...
A Herrin man has been arrested for his role in a shooting incident last week in Carbondale. Police responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street in reference to a gunshot victim the afternoon of June 3. Detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant for the suspect, 22-year-old...
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 62-year-old St. Louis man died Monday when his car hit an International Harvester farm vehicle that was stopped in the road due to a crash up ahead, police said. Belayneh B. Lakew died at the scene of the crash around 4:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate...
A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.
