We recently reported on something that seems to be an annual event. Except for every year, it seems to catch us by surprise. I'm talking about the tradition for some Montana students to ride their horses to school on the last day of school. Why has this become an annual thing? Mostly because it allows students to use a century-old antiquated law to play a harmless prank on their principal.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO