Buffalo, NY

Katherine Massey, A Relentless Voice For the Voiceless

By The Sacramento Observer
calmatters.network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIB) – Last week one of the fatalities in the Buffalo massacre, Heyward Patterson, reminded us of Haywood Patterson. He was one of the Scottsboro Boys who were falsely accused and imprisoned for raping two white women. Our focus was on Patterson’s mother, Janie, and her tireless advocacy for the innocence...

calmatters.network

Comments / 2

