ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car ploughs into school trip teenagers killing teacher in Berlin

By Odd ANDERSEN, John MACDOUGALL, David COURBET, Mathias HEINE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vCF1_0g48NWNY00
Police said it was not clear whether the crash was intentional /AFP

A German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday, mowing down a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window.

The incident happened at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) just across from Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group sympathiser deliberately ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12.

At least a dozen people were injured including six who remain in a life-threatening condition, emergency services said.

It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. The driver, 29, was being questioned, police told AFP.

The silver Renault Clio with a Berlin licence plate first mounted the sidewalk on the corner of Tauentzienstrasse and Rankestrasse, hitting the group of secondary school students on a class trip, before returning to the road.

It then rammed into the shop front on Marburger Strasse about 150 to 200 metres (165 to 220 yards) away.

A female teacher with the group from a school in Bad Arolsen, a small town in the central German state of Hesse, was killed. A male teacher was seriously injured, the Hesse state government said in a statement.

- 'Happened so fast' -

The driver was briefly detained by passers-by before being handed over to police after the car smashed through the shop front, according to police.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the driver was in hospital and "at this time, we do not have conclusive evidence of a political act".

Later Wednesday, however, Berlin interior minister Iris Spranger said on Twitter that "according to latest information" the attack seemed to have been "committed by someone suffering from psychological problems".

Spranger earlier denied media reports a letter of confession was found in the car, but said there were "posters with remarks about Turkey".

However, security sources told AFP the car did not belong to the driver and cautioned that the contents of the vehicle may not be his.

Frank Vittchen, a witness at the scene, told AFP he was sitting at a fountain nearby when he "heard a big crash and then also saw a person fly through the air".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlPNQ_0g48NWNY00
Eight people were taken to hospital -- five in a life-threatening condition, the fire service said /AFP

The vehicle drove "at high speed onto the pavement and didn't brake", he said, with its windows shattering from the impact.

"It all happened so fast," he said.

Another witness who would only be named as F. Kacan said the driver had ploughed his car into the perfume store, and "then he suddenly took off running on the street and we were able to stop him".

- 'Concerned and shocked' -

The German government is "very concerned and shocked" by the "terrible incident in Berlin", said a spokeswoman, adding that their thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

Germany has been on high alert for car ramming attacks since the deadly 2016 Christmas market assault, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

In December 2020, a German man ploughed his car through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern city of Trier, killing four adults and a baby.

Earlier the same year, a German man rammed his car through a carnival procession in the central town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of bystanders, including children. He was sentenced to life in jail last year.

In January 2019, another German man injured eight people when he drove into crowds on New Year's Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen. He was later taken into psychiatric care.

In April 2018, a German crashed his van into people seated outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster, killing five before shooting himself dead. Investigators later said he had mental health problems.

During the football World Cup in Germany in 2006, a German man rammed his car into crowds gathered to watch a match at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, injuring some 20 people. The driver was later committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Berlin Police#Mental Health#Traffic Accident#Islamic State
AFP

Signs of something 'buried' in Amazon disappearance of journalist, expert

Authorities combing a remote corner of the Amazon for a missing British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert are investigating possible human remains and a spot where something appears to have been buried, officials said Friday. "It's as if someone had dug something at the site, buried something there," Maciel told journalists accompanying the search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Serial 'predator' admits rapes and assaults as trial opens in France

A former janitor and family man accused of dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in France and Belgium went on trial Friday, saying he had acted on his "instinct of a hunger, a predator." Dino Scala, known as the "Rapist of the Sambre" after the river near several towns along the France-Belgium border where he operated, admitted to the court in Lille, northern France, that "I committed sexual assaults and rapes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Prosecutor seeks jail terms over Banksy work theft from Paris attack site

French prosecutors on Friday sought prison terms for eight men accused of stealing a Banksy artwork painted on the door of the Bataclan concert venue in Paris to honour 90 people killed in the 2015 terror attacks. Many concertgoers fled via the same alley when the Bataclan became the focal point of France's worst ever attacks since World War II, as Islamic State group jihadists in November 2015 killed 130 people at a string of sites across the capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Five dead in US military aircraft crash

All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead on Thursday. The US military has suffered a number of crashes with the aircraft, including an accident in Norway in March that left four Marines dead. hg/ec
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
AFP

Pressure grows on France after Champions League CCTV footage deleted

Pressure was growing Friday on French authorities after the surprise revelation that CCTV footage from the Stade de France during the chaotic Champions League final last month has been deleted, with critics alleging a deliberate cover-up. Opposition politicians seized on the latest revelations about the CCTV footage to hammer the authorities.     
UEFA
AFP

'Acquit me,' Russian MH17 suspect tells Dutch judges

A Russian suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 told Dutch judges on Friday he had "nothing to do with the disaster", as the long-running trial concluded. A verdict is not expected until at least November 17, judges said on Friday. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

The Mariupol diary: Ukraine war seen by 8-year-old boy

The horrors of the bloodiest chapter so far in the Ukraine conflict are poignantly captured in the words and drawings of an eight-year-old boy. In one drawing, the ceiling of his house is shown collapsing following the missile strike on their home.
SOCIETY
AFP

Indefinite suspension of fights in Mexican bullring

A judge on Friday ordered an indefinite suspension of bullfighting in the world's largest bullring in Mexico City, pending the finalization of a lawsuit against the controversial, centuries-old practice. So far, only a handful of Mexico's 32 states have banned the practice, which was brought by the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy