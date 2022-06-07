ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bits And Pieces: Sara Evans, Billy Ray Cyrus & More!

Cover picture for the articleSara Evans, Mark Wills and John Berry will all perform at a 90s themed CMA Fest week performance of Opry Country Classics at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Saturday (June 11th)....

Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in fringe mini skirt and cowboy boots – fans have the best reaction

Miranda Lambert has proven once again that she's her own best advertisement after flooring her fans in another incredible outfit from her Idyllwind clothing line. The country music singer looked sensational posing in a lavender faux suede mini skirt with a two-tier fringe design that put her legs front and center. Miranda added a black top, denim jacket, and a chunky belt.
epicstream.com

Gwen Stefani Fury: Gavin Rossdale's Ex Joins The Voice Season 23 To Save Marriage With Blake Shelton? Songstress Reportedly Tired Of Playing 'Second Fiddle' To Miranda Lambert's Ex

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most in-demand singers of their generation. The two hitmakers are also one of the most unexpected celebrity romances in recent memory, but they appear to be going stronger even after half a decade of being together. For starters, Gwen Stefani and...
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
Deadline

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani Back As Coaches For ‘The Voice’ Season 22; Kelly Clarkson’s Return Up In The Air

Click here to read the full article. Blake Shelton and John Legend will be back on The Voice as coaches for Season 22, with Gwen Stefani returning to the show for the first time in two years. Shelton announced his continued involvement on Friday via a TikTok challenge. “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a video of him singing Mika’s “Grace Kelly.” While Legend and Stefani confirmed their participation in the upcoming season by dueting Shelton’s performance, noticeably absent from the challenge was Kelly Clarkson, who has served...
The Daily South

Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music

This week, I am joined by country music superstar and Kentucky native Carly Pearce. Carly began performing at a young age in church, and left her hometown of Taylor Mill in high school for a job singing five shows a day at Dollywood. She eventually moved to Nashville, and although her initial experience in the Music City wasn't easy, she met a producer who would change her life. Today on the show, Carly talks about the unwavering support of her family, the devastating loss of her producer, Busbee, her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, heartbreak, and much more.
Taste of Country

New ‘Austin City Limits: Country’ Show Will Highlight Classic Performances From Reba McEntire + More

Circle Network has announced a new series called Austin City Limits: Country, which will debut on Wednesday (June 8) and spotlight archival performances from Reba McEntire and more classic country stars. The weekly episodes will feature previously recorded performances from Austin City Limits, in addition to never-before-seen interviews with the...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘American Idol’ Star Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Reunite at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe

It’s a reunion of “American Idol” legends down at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Season 20 winner Noah Thompson met up with runner-up Huntergirl there. They weren’t alone either. Thompson posted a photo of him and Huntergirl posing with famous music producer Jimmy Robbins. You might know Robbins from his work with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. Looks like these two up-and-coming country stars are making some big connections in the industry.
