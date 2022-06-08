ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More Free At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests Now Available Online

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every home in Minnesota can order four more free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. These tests are available even if you have received free tests from the state in the past. You can order your additional free...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Free COVID-19 test expiring? Go ahead and use it anyway

Got free COVID-19 tests from the state of Minnesota with expiration dates shorter than the milk in your fridge?. Fear not, state health officials said Tuesday. Federal regulators extended the usefulness of the iHealth rapid antigen tests for three months beyond their listed expiration dates, giving Minnesotans more time to use them if they develop symptoms or ahead of travels or group events.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 State COVID-19 Testing Locations To Become Test-To-Treat Sites

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) – Three state-run community COVID-19 testing sites are becoming test-to-treat locations within the next week. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that testing locations in Brooklyn Park, Duluth and Moorhead will offer a Paxlovid prescription to eligible patients who test positive on-site. The site in Brooklyn Park will become a test-to-treat location on Friday. Moorhead is next to convert to test-to-treat starting Monday, followed by Duluth on Tuesday. More locations around the state will begin offering test-to-treat in the upcoming weeks. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can choose to be evaluated by a clinician on-site and given a prescription...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 9 More Deaths Reported; New Hospitalization Rate At Plateau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,525,118, including roughly 75,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,701 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 27.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s slowly trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,116 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,782 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 41 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 365 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.28 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,816 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,701. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
voiceofalexandria.com

New online dashboard allows Minnesotans to find out about their water

(St. Paul, MN) -- A new online dashboard by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) allows Minnesotans to find out if their system’s water has any level of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says the “vast majority” of public water systems in Minnesota that have completed testing have “either no detections of PFAS or have levels below the current state levels of health concern.” The statewide testing effort has completed assessment in 401 of approximately 900 public systems in the state. Higher levels of exposure to PFAS are associated with a wide range of human health effects, including higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response. and thyroid disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Frontline workers in Minnesota now eligible for bonus payment

(St. Paul, MN) -- Wednesday is the first day frontline COVID-19 workers are able to apply for a bonus check. The checks, which can be applied for beginning at 8 a.m, are a part of a five-hundred-million-dollar fund being made available to workers in 15 industries including teachers, health care workers, and grocery store employees. Applications will be accepted until July 23rd. The amount each person received depends on the total number of accepted applications,
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Minnesotans
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
KROC News

Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota auto dealers sue to block state's 'clean cars' plan

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's "clean cars" plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group has long opposed the new rules, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

How to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker "hero" checks

Minnesotans who worked in essential jobs at the onset of the pandemic can apply for one-time bonus checks from the state beginning at 8am today.The big picture: The $750 payments, approved by the divided Legislature in late April after months of stalled negotiations, are meant to serve as a thank you for those who risked exposure to provide services we all relied on.Who's eligible: An estimated 667,000 Minnesota workers in qualified professions who logged at least 120 hours in close proximity to others between March 15 2020 and June 30, 2021, including emergency responders, health care workers, child care providers,...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,375 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report an additional 1,375 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Wednesday. It brings the state’s total case count to over 1.52 million. Since the onset of the pandemic, 12,692 Minnesotans have died. As of the latest update, the state is seeing 26.3 cases per 100,000 residents, a figure that is well above the high risk threshold that’s drawn at 10, but significantly lower than the 246.4 figure reported during the height of the Omicron wave. It’s also down from a recent hump that peaked in mid-May at 38.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are at 9.3...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota frontline workers can apply for bonus pay starting Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hundreds of thousands of workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota can sign up for a $500 million pool of bonus checks starting Wednesday. Minnesota labor officials expect to receive applications from 667,000 people across 15 industries including health...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Increases SNAP Eligibility Threshold

(KNSI) — As more Minnesotans grapple with rising grocery costs, some might be eligible now for federal assistance in buying food. Lawmakers passed legislation in the last session raising the gross income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The threshold is now 200% of the federal poverty level or just over $46,000 yearly for a family of three. Peter Woitock of the group Hunger Solutions says some households missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. However, inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Bug outlook for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - We are about 2 inches above average for rainfall at Rochester International Airport so far in 2022. This along with incoming warmth will allow bug populations to thrive this summer. According to the National Pest Management Association, the wetter conditions we have seen this year will...
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

State preps for sign-up surge for pandemic bonuses

More than a year in the making, a $500 million bonus program for Minnesota workers who took on tough assignments during COVID-19 is about to go live. On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of front-line workers can start applying for pandemic bonuses, although the size of those awards is a couple months away from being set.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy