Sherwin-Williams has announced the 2021 Water and Wastewater Impact Award Winners. The Impact Award recognizes exceptional projects that feature high-performance coating and lining materials from Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine. As the runner up award winner, Holyoke Water Works realized major savings in the restoration of five surface water storage tanks for the City of Holyoke, MA. The project team of Holyoke Water Works, applicator Champion Painting Specialty Services Corporation and engineering firm Tighe & Bond worked with Sherwin-Williams to save more than half of the initial anticipated $2.2 million cost of restoring the tanks.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO