It has become pretty clear across the board, the Rivian R1T is a heck of a vehicle in nearly every way. Not only is it spacious, quick, capable, efficient, and a blast to drive, but it's also bordering on luxury while remaining notably tough and durable. Aside from its high price – and some people's need for a larger truck – it's hard to find fault with the R1T.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO