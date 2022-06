It was quite the unusual night in Osceola for the Knoxville Boys and Girls of Summer. For starters, the class 4A #10 softball Panthers never got to play their game with Clarke, due to not having umpires available for the game. That game will be rescheduled to a later date. Baseball was able to play and swept the Indians winning game one 7-5 as Trenton Kingery blasted the go ahead two run homer, which proved to be the game winner in the top of the 8th. In game two, it was all Panthers in a 23-0 romp. The Panthers are now 9-5 on the season and will play Newton this afternoon. Meanwhile the weekend is not all lost for the softball girls as they got an early start to their weekend in Creston. Knoxville will take on class 4A #6 Dallas Center-Grimes, class 5A #15 Ankeny, and Atlantic at the Creston Invitational today. Coach Carla Smith is from Creston and is looking forward to bringing her team in and seeing what they can do against some of the best teams in the state.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO