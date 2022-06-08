ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says over 31,000 Russian troops have been killed since invasion

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday claimed Russia had lost more...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 11

Steve Pierce
3d ago

he doesn't know, news on ukraine is faltering. Americans realize the country is not an American ally and money being spent is wasted.

Reply
3
