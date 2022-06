ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Westmoreland County early Friday. Dispatchers for 911 said the call for the crash came in at 4:57 a.m. The Rostraver Central Fire Department said at least one person was trapped and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Two people were taken to a hospital. It’s unknown what their conditions are.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO