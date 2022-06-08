ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Yubo app allegedly used by Uvalde gunman adds new 'safety features'

By Will Steakin, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yuHj_0g47rNxu00
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Representatives of the social media app Yubo said on Tuesday that the platform is adding new safety features and updating its usage guidelines following news that the accused Robb Elementary School gunman allegedly used the app to send disturbing messages that appear to have gone unnoticed in the days leading up to the deadly shooting.

"The devastating events of 24 May in Uvalde, Texas, brought to light systemic issues in society that need to be addressed," Yubo CEO Sacha Lazimi said in a statement Tuesday. "In the days since, we have been working to accelerate safety developments in our pipeline and further expand the scope of existing safeguards across our platform."

Yubo representatives said that since the Uvalde shooting, they have updated the app's risk-detection policy, enhanced its user-reporting capabilities and introduced audio-moderation technology for live streams that they say will allow for "comprehensive automatic moderation across the platform."

ABC News previously reported that in the days and weeks before the Uvalde shooting, accused gunman Salvador Ramos appeared to have sent concerning messages -- including claims about intentions of violence at school -- to numerous young people he met online through the Yubo app. One user told ABC News she tried to report Ramos to Yubo -- but that "regardless of how many times he was reported ... he would still come back."

The shooting, on May 24, left 19 students and two faculty members dead, making it one on of the deadliest school shootings in the nation's history.

Representatives of Yubo also said Tuesday the platform has developed a new "combined-signals risk detection algorithm" that will help provide context around potential risks on its platform by assessing "a combination of signals including keywords, emojis, and images."

Yubo representatives previously told ABC News that the company was "fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

"We remain shocked and deeply saddened by this recent tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all who have been impacted," they said.

Yubo, which was launched in 2015 by a French company, was listed in 2019 by Seventeen magazine as one of the seven best dating apps for teenagers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Two best friends at Uvalde elementary school who texted each other 'I love you' nightly before being killed in mass shooting will be buried next to each other

Two childhood sweethearts, who were killed during the Robb Elementary School shooting, are set to be buried next to one another. The parents of Texas school shooting victims Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez said they have chosen to bury the 10-year-old classmates next to each other at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
buzzfeednews.com

The Children Who Survived The Uvalde Shooting Now Need Money For Therapy

After witnessing a massacre in their classrooms, sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds, losing many of their friends and cousins, and experiencing unfathomable trauma, the children who survived the Uvalde school shooting are now relying on GoFundMe to cover the massive costs of their therapy and medical expenses. Several children at...
UVALDE, TX
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
79K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy