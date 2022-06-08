ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

New Company At South Butler VFD Will Rent Construction Equipment

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company that purchased the former South Butler Volunteer Fire station last year is moving forward with plans to use the building. Representatives of a company called AERCO presented...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 1

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lease deal fills Jeannette Industrial Park

The Jeannette Industrial Park is sold out. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. this week approved a 5-year deal to lease a more than 50,000 square-foot space in the park to Scott Electric. “Obviously, we’re very excited to bring Jeannette Industrial Park to full occupancy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Work underway at busy Sharon intersection

"It's always been one of the busiest intersections," says Sharon at-large councilman Carl Sizer. Where East Connelly Boulevard, South Sharpsville Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway all meet, so does some of the heaviest vehicle and foot traffic in Sharon. "With the addition of Speedway, that really increased the traffic,...
SHARON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paving to disrupt traffic on Routes 819, 981 in Mt. Pleasant area

Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Airshow provides boost to restaurant, lodging traffic

After three years, the full Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow is back — and Latrobe area businesses anticipate an influx of customers during the action-filled weekend. “It’s a very big weekend for us,” said John Heiple, general manager of Sharky’s Cafe. “We definitely benefit greatly between having an outdoor facility and catering.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Port Authority rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday morning it will now be called the Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a press conference Thursday, now Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say the new name and brand "better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day."
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Seeking Bids To Add Pickleball Air Dome

If you stop by Graham Park in Cranberry Township on a summer evening, you’re almost guaranteed to see hundreds playing pickleball. With its growing popularity, the township’s pickleball association was looking to expand its facility. However, bids for a new indoor facility pickleball building at Graham Park were more than initially thought.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy works to restore electricity in Columbiana, Mercer counties

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
COLUMBIANA, OH
butlerradio.com

Main Street To Close Early For Jeep Festival

The annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival kicks off Friday afternoon with the invasion into Downtown Butler. That means some major traffic changes for drivers this evening. Butler City Police say Main Street will be closed from Wayne to Pearl Streets beginning at 3:30 p.m. They will remain shut down until 10 p.m.
BUTLER, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Episode for June 10, 2022

It’s been years in the planning and building stages. Now, Shell’s ethane cracker along the Ohio River is finally going online this summer. This week, we’re talking to people in the communities surrounding the massive plant — from neighbors who are fearful of pollution to others who are hopeful for new jobs. And, how one activist is looking to protect public health while others are preparing to keep an eye on the Ohio for plastic pollution from the plant.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong announces highest internet speeds

CRANBERRY TWP — In a change county commissioners chairwoman Leslie Osche called “transformational for the county,” Armstrong on Thursday announced the availability of its new fiber network services. During the “Zoom 10G Network Expo” at the Regional Learning Alliance on Thursday, Armstrong Utilities Inc. executives announced that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jeeps roll into downtown Butler by the thousands

Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
BUTLER, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Armstrong Unveils New High Speed 10G Network

Armstrong is unveiling a new and faster broadband network. Officials with the company gathered yesterday at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry to showcase the new 10G network. Armstrong President Jeff Ross says this new network will make internet connectivity faster in the region and hopes that leads to economic...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Local woman turning old building into hotel in Youngstown

A Youngstown historian once described saving the city's old buildings as a triage -- all of them can't be saved so pick the best ones and try. One of the best is the Calvin Center on lower Mahoning Avenue. It's 145 years old and started as a school then was a worship space and rec center. Now the plan is to make it a small hotel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For May 2022

Summer is just around the corner and the real estate market is heating up! Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for April 2021 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Burns Avenue; Matthew Gebhardt to Ralph & Donna Verdu for $239,000.00.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Modern Meets Traditional in This Mt. Lebanon Old-Style Home

This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
wisr680.com

Outdoor Activities At McConnells Mill

McConnells Mill State Park will be hosting a couple of outdoor activities this weekend. Geology Day will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kildoo Picnic Area. Participants can join park staff for a guided hike to three different waterfalls as well as the historic gristmill. Those planning to attend should wear sturdy hiking boots, dress for the weather, bring a lunch and water. Those under 18 must be joined by an adult. Preregistration is required by calling the park office.
BUTLER, PA

