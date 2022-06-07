ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyxEt_0g47hyyB00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

Recent Recalls:

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

WANTED: Augusta woman accused of trafficking drugs

UPDATED, 06/09/2022, 5:01 P.M. – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has sent an in-depth list of the drugs that were found at the residence. According to authorities, the following was found and seized: a black 43X glock, a 42mod Glock, a box of ammunition in plain view on the work table a digital scale, clear […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“I am offended, I am truly offended,” Sheriff Williams responds to claims of misusing funds from local paper

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams publicly addressing allegations made in a county newspaper about him refusing to turn over more than 400 thousand dollars in grant money to county commissioners. He says he’s not turning over that money awarded to the sheriff’s office because the county commissioners were not a part of any talks, […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man arrested after public indecency at local Goodwill in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after exposing himself and inappropriately touching someone at a local Goodwill. The incident happened on Wednesday, June 8th at the Goodwill on Wrightsboro Road. According to authorities, Chad Dennis Burnette, 41, grabbed someone’s right butt cheek without their consent and exposed his private parts inside the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Shooting reported at Landings at 237 apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are looking into a shooting at an Augusta apartment complex. Deputies were called around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Landings at 237, an apartment complex off Wrightsboro Road, near North Leg. Witnesses say several shots were fired. One person was injured. We do not know that person’s identity or condition. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Rv#Rainbow#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Train derailment near Columbia Nitrogen Road, Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment . The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta. No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released. CSX Officials released the following statement: Early this morning, a CSX […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

10-year-old shot on East Boundary in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old has been shot. Authorities say that the incident happened on the 400 block of East Telfair Street at the East Augusta Commons. Authorities also say that the call came in at around 3:30 P.M. that the 10-year-old had been shot. According […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO and Coroner respond to pedestrian hit and killed on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway. The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets. Law enforcement is asking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
WJBF

Residents react to Regency Mall revitalization plans

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Plans for revitalization and growth in South Augusta have gained the support of some people living in the area. ” I know that there has been other people thinking about doing other things there and it hasn’t come true, but maybe this is the time. It’s a great plan. So, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fire crews respond to Maddox Drive in Augusta for house fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Firefighters in Augusta are at a structure fire on Maddox Drive of off Wrightsboro Road. The home is located on the 1300 block. The call came in about 6:45 Thursday morning. According to Richmond County dispatch, EMS is not on the scene. NewsChannel 6 has a photojournalist on the way to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Spartanburg Methodist College campus safety police officer and wife charged with multiple crimes against children under 16

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with multiple crimes against children under 16. According to SLED, Caleb River, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

New development coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be headed to North Augusta on a busy highway. “It’s been growing, and it’s starting to get close and closer to home,” Randy Turner told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about growth in the area. Turner moved from south Augusta to the Pineview Estates […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

North Augusta residents dealing with water discoloration

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – Discolored water has North Augusta residents asking some vital questions. According to the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook page, there is a major discussion about people finding the water in their toilets and showers being brown and orange. The City of North Augusta posted this statement in regards of the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy