Police identify pedestrian killed in Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run on Culver Road and Bay Street in Rochester early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to the intersection of Culver Road and Bay Street around 3:05 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive person. There, they found a male in his mid-60s laying in the roadway with head trauma.

He was transported to Strong Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police identified the victim Friday as 67-year-old Samuel Thompson of Rochester.

According to officials, it was determined that Thompson was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Culver Road. Investigators say the unidentified suspect left the scene.

Police believe the unidentified suspect was traveling northbound on Culver Road when the victim was struck and subsequently killed.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway and anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.

