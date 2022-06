Palms Road between St. Clair Highway and Division Road in Casco Township will now be closed to traffic starting in July. Due to continuing material and scheduling conflicts, the start date of the full road closure has been moved for the second time. The estimated start date was originally April 11 and then had been pushed back to June 13. The change will not affect the length of the full closure/detour time as the maximum 90-day limit is still in effect.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO