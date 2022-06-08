ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/8/22 AM

By Gino Recchia
NBC26
 2 days ago

Some showers and storms are expected today. An area of low pressure will track south of the viewing area, but moisture will travel north, bringing...

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/9 Thursday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert (east) until 8/9 AM for downpours that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: With the exception of some leftover downpours east, we'll see clearing skies the remainder of the morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs near 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, expect mostly to partly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with a chance of showers, but things seem to be trending a little drier at the moment. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday it looks like the less active half of the weekend with partly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers late in the day and highs in the 70s
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....
ENVIRONMENT

