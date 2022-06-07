Fabrizio Miccoli breaks the silence

(Chicago Popular) — – Welcome to the Chicago News. The subject of this news is Crostata tart with cream and strawberries, Sara Brancaccio’s recipe. From the recipes of Camper la crumbled strawberry tart by Sara Brancaccio, one of the first desserts suggested in the new Rai 1 noon program. It is still time for delicious strawberries and the recipe for crumbled with cream and strawberries proposed by the sweet Sara Brancaccio is really simple. A delicious idea with a shortcrust pastry base that we first put in the oven and then make with the cream cheese and strawberries. We complete with the already cooked crumble and put everything in the fridge. When it is time to serve the crumbled cold, all we need to do is add the icing sugar. A sweet recipe suggested by Roberta Morise and Tinto, a recipe from Camper to try immediately.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO