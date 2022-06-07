ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Melatonin overdoses in children rise in Missouri, across the US

By KY3 Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the past decade, the number of children overdosing on melatonin, a sleep aid, has increased by 530%, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Missouri is one state that has experienced this greatly. Julie Weber is the...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to […] The post Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds. For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melatonin#Drug Overdose#Sleep Medicine#Poison
ksgf.com

New Homicide Unit In Springfield

(KTTS News) — The Springfield Police Department hopes a separate homicide unit can help lower violent crime in the community. Violent crimes have been on the rise in Springfield. Captain Tony Vienhage says before this year, all violent crimes were handled by one unit. KY3 says the department has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Company, owners admit bringing over 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting company have pleaded guilty to federal charges and admitted bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018.Thirty-seven-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez and his father, 67-year-old Jorge Marin-Perez, each pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful employment of aliens. The Marin J. Corporation pleaded guilty April 28 to a felony wire fraud charge.Marin-Gomez owned the Marin J. Corporation and was in charge of applying for visas for workers from Mexico. Marin-Perez was involved in the oversight and final decision making of the application process.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Joplin man indicted for fentanyl trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute, U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in a release Friday. Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday (June 7th). This federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed back in […]
JOPLIN, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
BigCountryHomepage

Neosho SD subpoenaed by AG Schmitt for “student surveys” and other “objectionable curriculum”

MISSOURI — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed several school districts across Missouri, demanding information on the school districts’ decision to utilize student surveys, potentially without parental consent. The seven schools that were subpoenaed for their use of student surveys were: Mehlville School District Webster Groves School District Jefferson City School District Lee’s Summit R-7 […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy