More property tax relief is on the way for Dallas homeowners who are disabled or age 65 and older. Dallas City Council unanimously approved an increase in the homestead property tax exemption for these homeowners on June 8. The new exemption is up to $115,500 from the previous level of $107,000 and will apply to the 2022-23 tax year beginning Oct. 1.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO