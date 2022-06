PayPal (PYPL), a payments firm that’s offered crypto buy and sell options since 2020, is the newest recipient of New York’s landmark virtual currency license. The company, which already offered crypto services in New York through a partnership with stablecoin issuer Paxos, has had a conditional license in the state since October 2020, when it first announced it would allow its customers to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. The company has now successfully converted its conditional license to a full one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO