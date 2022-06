Since 2004, the Genesis Family Chiropractic team has been serving the residents of New Jersey. The patient-centered practice offers a holistic, personalized approach to care. Genesis Family Chiropractic and Dr. Feodor Sakatch are pleased to announce that the Cliffside Park chiropractor has reached a total of eighteen years of providing patient service to residents of New Jersey. The professional team offers a patient-centered manual practice with a holistic and personalized approach to care. The patients range in age from newborns to senior citizens. The therapists can help, regardless of how old the patients are.

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO