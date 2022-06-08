John Bales Attorneys Does Not Charge Their Clients For Personal Injury Cases Until They Win In St. Petersburg, FL

PRP and Stem Cell Augmentation Intra-operative Yield Impressive Results Rotator Cuff Repair Cartilage Regeneration Avoid Knee Replacement for Arthritis. Sarasota, Florida – Dr. William F. Bennett, renowned Gulf Coast orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine practitioner, and entrepreneur, has once again set himself apart from the pack by using the most innovative regenerative treatment methods available to improve orthopedic surgical outcomes for his patients, namely platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and stem cell treatments. Many know Dr. Bennett for his published work on this subject alongside Dr. Arnold Caplan, the “father of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)”-basic science. In this published scientific article, Dr. Bennett states “This is a new era in the application of biologically active material, and it is transforming clinical practice by providing effective supportive treatments either at the time of the index procedure or during the postoperative period.” He and his co-authors analyze current peer-reviewed literature on the subject of regenerative medicine treatments for orthopedic issues and provide detailed insight specific to the “rotator cuff, meniscus, ligament, and articular cartilage surgical repair.” This literature and evidence review overwhelming support the use of regenerative medicine practices as an adjunct to arthroscopic surgical techniques for the best possible outcomes. As a true believer in the power of PRP and MSCs for orthopedic recovery, Dr. Bennett uses these treatments in his Sarasota, Venice, and Lakewood Ranch offices for enhanced recovery after orthopedic surgery as well as to prevent the need for surgery altogether.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO