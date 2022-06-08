ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Professional and reliable compensation litigation with John Bales Attorneys

Cover picture for the articleThe unexpected nature of personal injuries occurrence brings a lot of disorientation to the life of an individual. John Bales Attorneys began operations in 1999 to ensure that personal injury victims get adequate compensation to regain normalcy as before the injuries occurred. The company attorneys specialize in personal injury law and...

10NEWS

Florida’s gun law heads before Supreme Court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

St. Pete homeowners could rent space on property to help solve affordable housing crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg homeowners could soon be able to rent out space on their own property to help solve the affordable housing crisis. St. Pete city council members approved moving forward Thursday on allowing more "granny flats" or accessory dwelling units (ADUs) give homeowners the chance to rent out the unit or house their own family members who need help.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Boston equity firm buys St. Pete properties for $37M+

Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings has purchased five industrial St. Petersburg properties as part of a major acquisition. This month, Taurus announced it acquired the Sunbelt Infill Portfolio, which consists of 13 Class A and Class B industrial assets totaling over 1.4 million square feet across Atlanta, Houston and Florida. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
getnews.info

Dr. Bennett: Orthopedic Surgeon-Sarasota Regenerative Medicine – Stem Cells, Bone Marrow and PRP to Improve Patient Outcomes In-office

PRP and Stem Cell Augmentation Intra-operative Yield Impressive Results Rotator Cuff Repair Cartilage Regeneration Avoid Knee Replacement for Arthritis. Sarasota, Florida – Dr. William F. Bennett, renowned Gulf Coast orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine practitioner, and entrepreneur, has once again set himself apart from the pack by using the most innovative regenerative treatment methods available to improve orthopedic surgical outcomes for his patients, namely platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and stem cell treatments. Many know Dr. Bennett for his published work on this subject alongside Dr. Arnold Caplan, the “father of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)”-basic science. In this published scientific article, Dr. Bennett states “This is a new era in the application of biologically active material, and it is transforming clinical practice by providing effective supportive treatments either at the time of the index procedure or during the postoperative period.” He and his co-authors analyze current peer-reviewed literature on the subject of regenerative medicine treatments for orthopedic issues and provide detailed insight specific to the “rotator cuff, meniscus, ligament, and articular cartilage surgical repair.” This literature and evidence review overwhelming support the use of regenerative medicine practices as an adjunct to arthroscopic surgical techniques for the best possible outcomes. As a true believer in the power of PRP and MSCs for orthopedic recovery, Dr. Bennett uses these treatments in his Sarasota, Venice, and Lakewood Ranch offices for enhanced recovery after orthopedic surgery as well as to prevent the need for surgery altogether.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Things to do in South Pinellas: June 10-15

Do Say Gay Opening Reception Florida may have passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but artists are still screaming in rainbow. The MIZE Gallery invited creators to submit art that speaks, screams, and yells gay. Featuring work by Rhys Meatyard, Amy Ilic-Volpe, Jay Hoff, Chaz Mize, and other LGBTQ supporting artists. MIZE Gallery, 689 Dr. MLK Jr St. N. , St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. facebook.com/mizegallery.
GULFPORT, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Southshore Bay Lagoon Offers A Suburban Coastal Life

Southshore Bay, a fast-growing community by Metro Places, has officially opened its lagoon, the first in Hillsborough County. The lagoon features crystal-blue waters, beaches and a wide range of activities, allowing residents to live a coastal lifestyle in the suburbs. It is the second lagoon community opened by Metro Places...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

No new retail pet stores allowed in county

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County currently has six retail stores that can sell cats and dogs, and they can all remain in business for now; however, due to action taken June 7, it is doubtful there will ever be more. After listening to about two hours of testimony from the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Is regional transit coming to Tampa Bay?

It’s no secret that getting around Tampa Bay is challenging. Unlike other cities that have light rail, regional bus service and even subway systems — there’s no cohesive regional transit option that links counties within the Tampa Bay region. The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA)...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

As Jan. 6 hearings go primetime, Largo pro-Trump supporter revisits that day in D.C.

Conservative Grounds co-owner Cliff Gephart won’t be watching Thursday night’s primetime televised congressional hearing on the January 6 riot at the Capitol, labeling it as “political theater.”. “If somebody committed a crime they should suffer the consequences,” the Largo-based coffee shop entrepreneur said. “They shouldn’t suffer excessive...
LARGO, FL
floridasportsman.com

A mountain of snapper and grouper

When a storm approaches the barometric pressure falls. When the storm passes the pressure rises. When the pressure is changing it's like ringing a dinner bell for fish. Per Salt Strong. Before & after Alex as seen from the deck of the Florida Fisherman II, Madeira Beach Florida. Before we...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 10-12

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Cost: Adults $25 Seniors | (60+) $20 | Kids ages 6-12 $18 | Kids ages 3-5 $15 | Kids ages 2 and under FREE.
TAMPA, FL
933kwto.com

Drowning Victim Was Fugitive From Florida

A man who drowned in the Current River over the weekend was a wanted fugitive from Florida. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22 year old Sherron McCombs of Tampa, Florida, went under while swimming in the Current River near Doniphan and never resurfaced. McCombs was wanted on charges for...
TAMPA, FL

