Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect that forced community lockdown Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, June 7, at around 10 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle operating on Little Savannah Road and NC116 in Jackson County. Southwestern Community College (SCC) sent out an emergency alert notifying the public that the college was on lockdown due to reports of an armed suspect in the area of the Jackson campus. SCC sent out updates every 15 minutes based on information they were given at the time, however much of that information, including that the suspect was armed and donning body armor, was incorrect.

1 DAY AGO