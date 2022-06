PUBLIC NOTICE of ONLINE AUCTION for the sale of CHEMUNG COUNTY SURPLUS EQUIPMENT. Bidding starts at 6:00 P.M. on June 14, 2022 and bids close on June 23, 2022 at approximately 6:00 P.M. Items include a compact stove/refrigerator unit, snow blower, riding mower, aluminum boat, three refrigerant reclaim machines, window air conditioner units, band saw, joiner, lawn and garden equipment, two pickup trucks, (13) old patrol cars/SUVs, an ATV, pressure washer and several pieces of old office furniture.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO