Reaching its mid-season mark, ‘The Boys’ stirs a lot of trouble for its characters. The scales of power had been tipping up and down for a while, and right now, they seem to have rested in favor of Homelander. All the things that could go wrong do go wrong for our heroes, and for the moment, it looks like the villain is winning. But, there’s still half the season left, and the show has only just begun to unravel its tricks and twists. The ending of this episode leaves us in shock and very, very worried about the Boys and Co. Here, we break down that bumpy episode and what it means for the future of the season.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO