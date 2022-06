Patricia A. “Pat” Brown sailed safely to Heaven on May 31, 2022 to unite with her loving husband Coy Brown. She was born March 25, 1942 in Reading, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind her beloved children, Melonie Brown Kendrick (Robert) and Robert Baugher (Christine) of Ingleside, Texas. As well as her beloved Grandchildren Sterling Deverter (Victoria), Abigail Milner Wells (Brandon), Michael Jimenez (Fabiola), Emily Jimenez, Marc Jimenez, and one Great Granddaughter on the way.

