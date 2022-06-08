Frank f. Hodge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFrank f. Hodge of Aransas Pass died Friday, May 27, 2022, after a long illness. Frank was born May 23, 1950 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Odie and Mary Hodge. In 1970 the Hodges moved to Aransas Pass. It was in Aransas Pass where Frank met and...

Donald Lester Krampetz

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Dr. Donald Lester Krampetz, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 74 at his home in Aransas Pass, TX. Don was born in 1947 in Newark, NJ to Lester Krampetz and Helen Morsewich. He spent much of his childhood working in his parent’s hardware store where he developed a curiosity for the challenge of building and fixing things. At Lehigh University, when he wasn’t repairing his fraternity brother’s cars, he studied industrial engineering, graduating in 1969, and launching his professional career as an industrial engineer with Proctor and Gamble.
Margaret Hahn

Margaret Hahn, 96 of Ingleside, TX passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. Estella Margritte Massey was born on October 13, 1925 in Teague, TX to Green and Ada. Massey. Somewhere down the line, Estella Margritte became Margaret Estelle, who celebrated. her birthday on October 14th. She lived with her...
