Frank f. Hodge

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Dr. Donald Lester Krampetz, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 74 at his home in Aransas Pass, TX. Don was born in 1947 in Newark, NJ to Lester Krampetz and Helen Morsewich. He spent much of his childhood working in his parent’s hardware store where he developed a curiosity for the challenge of building and fixing things. At Lehigh University, when he wasn’t repairing his fraternity brother’s cars, he studied industrial engineering, graduating in 1969, and launching his professional career as an industrial engineer with Proctor and Gamble.

