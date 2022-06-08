Restaurant inspections

Beardstown Fire Department was issued multiple citations and fined $3,960 by a state agency in connection with a 2021 fire that injured four people, including three firefighters. A report from the Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was released Wednesday in relation to the May 16, 2021, fire at a Beardstown apartment building. "All citations have been remediated," said Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris, who had been in office for 10 days when the fire happened. "We cooperated with OSHA and wanted to make sure the right actions were taken. It was a serious issue and we treated it seriously."

