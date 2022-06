All roads appear to lead to the men’s lightweight division. With stars like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez hanging around, the division has becoming one of the most profitable in the sport. Making this even more exciting, some of the biggest fights have not even been made yet. Devin Haney could share the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko, Rolando “Rolly” Romero could go to war with Isaac Cruz and Shakur Stevenson could move up in weight to challenge for a title. However, there are few more profitable fights on the docket than a showdown featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO