DNA technology connects man to Florida serial rapes
By Santana Salmon
caribbeannationalweekly.com
3 days ago
Advanced DNA technology helped detectives link the cases of six women to a man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” for a string of rapes in Florida back in the 1980s. Robert Koehler is currently jailed in neighboring Miami-Dade County, where he faces charges for assaulting a woman in the early...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has submitted a proposed budget that calls for a 6.8% increase over the present fiscal year, pushing its spending plan to a record $826 million, county documents show. PBSO said in its budget submission that “a competitive salary in today’s tight hiring market...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff’s office. No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. Officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 100th Street and 25th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Police taped off the area where they found Ariel Joyner deceased in the car. A former football coach of the...
In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment.
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who went missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jermaine Bowens was last seen around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, near the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Street. Bowens stands 5 feet...
CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death."They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.Those three officers have been suspended. Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.
The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
A South Florida man is in jail after police say he lured a young girl, trafficked her and forced her to get a tattoo. Johnny Gibbs Jr., 38, of Miami, was arrested June 1 after the victim's mother came forward to police. The victim met Gibbs at the CVS pharmacy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video and witness accounts have provided more details about a Brightline train crash in Oakland Park that left an elderly woman dead. The footage from a camera at a nearby business captured the moment the train collided with a car that appeared...
The day after 24-year-old Kierra Russ was sentenced for her part in the mass shooting that left two teenagers dead, a local attorney gives his thoughts on the impact it will have on future trials for the upcoming suspects.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Thursday in an effort to help people who serve in the military get jobs or advance their education once they leave their service. These pieces of legislation build on funding provided in the Freedom First Budget signed by Governor DeSantis last week to support Florida’s military members and their families.
FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.
