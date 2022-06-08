ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DNA technology connects man to Florida serial rapes

By Santana Salmon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced DNA technology helped detectives link the cases of six women to a man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” for a string of rapes in Florida back in the 1980s. Robert Koehler is currently jailed in neighboring Miami-Dade County, where he faces charges for assaulting a woman in the early...

Six Haitian men in Florida for Special Olympics go missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff’s office. No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Sound of fatal shooting in Goulds caught on video cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
GOULDS, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities search for 38-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who went missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jermaine Bowens was last seen around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, near the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Street. Bowens stands 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Fire Chief Arrested for Murder

Florida Fire Chief Arrested for MurderFlorida Mugshot. A volunteer fire chief in Florida is accused of fatally shooting a businessman because the victim, allegedly, owed some money to him.
CBS Miami

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death

CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death."They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.Those three officers have been suspended. Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.
CRESTVIEW, FL
The Associated Press

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Trafficking, Branding Young Girl: Miami Beach Police

A South Florida man is in jail after police say he lured a young girl, trafficked her and forced her to get a tattoo. Johnny Gibbs Jr., 38, of Miami, was arrested June 1 after the victim's mother came forward to police. The victim met Gibbs at the CVS pharmacy...
WSVN-TV

Video shows fatal Brightline crash in Oakland Park; witnesses share accounts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video and witness accounts have provided more details about a Brightline train crash in Oakland Park that left an elderly woman dead. The footage from a camera at a nearby business captured the moment the train collided with a car that appeared...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida’s Ron DeSantis signs bills to help veterans get jobs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Thursday in an effort to help people who serve in the military get jobs or advance their education once they leave their service. These pieces of legislation build on funding provided in the Freedom First Budget signed by Governor DeSantis last week to support Florida’s military members and their families.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 

