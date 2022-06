For years, many have been debating the true identity of Bitcoin's credited inventor: Satoshi Nakamoto. In 2008, the website bitcoin.org went online, and after two months, it unveiled a whitepaper detailing the concept behind a peer-to-peer electronic cash system (via Business Insider). This document also contained the name of its author, Satoshi Nakamoto, leading most to believe that he was the one and only individual human person responsible for creating the most popular cryptocurrency today. While there are undoubtedly a lot of people in the world who go by that name, there is at least one who was linked to Bitcoin based on his distinct set of skills and background.

