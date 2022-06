Darlene “Mae” Kuiken, nee Wondaal, age 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard Kuiken. Loving mother of Alice (Russell) Boersma, Jacqueline (Mark) DeBoer, and David (Marie) Kuiken. Devoted grandmother of Russell (Rebecca) Boersma, Richard (Brianna) Boersma, Alyce (Travis) Van Drunen, Alexandra (Chris) Rudenga, David Kuiken, Isobella Kuiken, and Sarah Kuiken; great-grandmother of Genevieve Van Drunen. Dear sister of the late Lt. Jacob Wondaal and late Richard Wondaal. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Darlene along with her husband were co-owners of Wondaal Heating and Air Conditioning for many years.

LANSING, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO