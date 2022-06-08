ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies In The Parks Up And Rolling Again In Windsor This Summer

Those gorgeous Colorado summer evenings that come after a long day of bright sunshine and hot temperatures, it's a time to unwind, cool down, and relax. And there's no better way to do that than by hanging outside, enjoying those beautiful evenings with...

Photo of the Week: Breakfast

Rawlin Davidson has submitted several photos. You have a great eye Rawlin! He captured this shot early in the morning as the sun was coming up. This squirrel came face to face with this Great Horned Owl, then the squirrel made a 180 and ran away. I’m sure this owl was like breakfast in bed thank you. This shot was taken in Fort Collins.
You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
Top 3 Northern Colorado BBQ Spots – NoCo’s Best

BIGS Meat Wagon - Food Truck. Three different barbeque restaurants, three different flavors. Overall, if you are looking to score some great barbeque in Northern Colorado either of the three finalists would be a feast for those that love smoked meats. Nordy's offers a feast with any item on the...
Proctor's Garden: How to have a colorful xeriscaped garden

DENVER, Colorado — So many people misunderstand xeriscaping. The word xeriscape is derived from the Greek word for dry, xeris, so it means "dry scape." And xeriscaping is as simple as it sounds: gardening with very little water. Bad examples of xeriscaping abound. Avoid gravel, bark mulch, landscape fabric...
This “Famous” Colorado Ice Cream Shop Is A Tradition You Have To Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
WATCH: 700-Pound Yearling Cow Moose Caught, Relocated Out Of Thornton

A 700-pound yearling cow moose was caught and relocated out of Thornton, CO earlier this week following a days-long wandering trip down the Front Range. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW spokesman, Jason Clay, Wildlife officials tranquilized the 2-year-old cow moose at about 8 a.m. near Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton on Wednesday (June 8) and loaded it into a trailer for relocation to the Pike National Forest.
Developer Proposes New Concept for Infamous Denver Property

Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it may...
