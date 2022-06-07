ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

West Linn baseball hammers Canby 14-0 to win Class 6A state title

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnfuJ_0g46ST7W00 The Lions dominate from start to finish and win their first state crown in 40 years.

"W."

It's a letter that stands for "waiting."

It stands for "wild."

It stands for "West" Linn.

And finally, for the Lions baseball team, it stands for "winning."

West Linn — after seeing its Class 6A state championship game rained out three days earlier — stepped up to beat Canby 14-0 in five innings and win the 6A crown — the team's first title since 1982 — on Tuesday, June 7, at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

The Lions broke through for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, added three runs in the third and six more in the fourth to win the shortest big-school state championship in Oregon history. The previous shortest big-school title contest came when West Linn beat Newberg 10-0 in six innings back in '82.

"It's very exciting. It's definitely the best day of high school so far," said West Linn junior pitcher Drew Talavs, the Lions' Player of the Game after pitching five innings and allowing no runs on two hits and no walks along with 12 strikeouts. "I'm really glad I made it this far. It was a really fun game."

"I had so much confidence because I knew this team … was something special," said junior first baseman Jake Holmes, who went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. "All of us pick each other up. It really helps all of us build confidence and I think that was really key in our win."

"It's surreal. This moment is crazy, winning it with all my teammates," said senior second baseman Jeremy Levasseur, who went 1 for 3 and scored twice. "We've been going through this since early last summer so doing it with these boys is crazy."

"We knew coming out of the gate tonight that we had to hit them hard early so that's what we did," added junior third baseman Maxwell Wright, who went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs. "I knew what we were going to see from the start and we capitalized on it."

With the win, the {obj:63270:team's eighth straight}, the fourth-seeded Lions finished 25-7 overall after placing second in the Three Rivers League. No. 14 Canby, meanwhile, saw its Cinderella season come to an end Tuesday, with its eight-game winning streak snapped and finishing 19-13 overall after placing third in the TRL.



Talavs got his team's day started by throwing a 1-2-3 inning at Canby in the top of the first, and his teammates rewarded him by pouring across five runs in the bottom half of the frame. Junior Drake Gabel was hit by a pitch from Canby senior starter Joe Brauckmiller (he threw 2.2 innings and allowed eight runs — three earned — on five hits and one walk while striking out two) to open the game and Levasseur joined him on base after a bunt that led to a Brauckmiller throwing error.

Sophomore Ryan Vandenbrink loaded the bases with an infield single, and after the Cougars got the first out at home, senior Spencer Sullivan's grounder to short led to a two-run error by senior Kellan Oakes. Wright then followed with a two-run double to right field and Holmes added an RBI grounder for their team's 5-0 lead.

"That was awesome to come out big (in the first inning) like that," Holmes said. "Obviously, that was another key to the win."

"It's all about the first couple guys getting on base and then we've got some real sluggers lower in our lineup that can drive us in," Levasseur said. "Our team is so stacked, top to bottom (and our) bench players."

"Once we started rolling, hitting the ball, getting those runs across the plate, things just fell into line," Wright said.

After a scoreless second inning — Canby got a leadoff single from senior Clayton Langdale but nothing more — and a 1-2-3 third by Talavs, the Lions pushed across three more runs in their third at-bat to extend their lead to 8-0. Wright reached base when he was hit by a pitch with two outs, took second on a wild pitch and scored when Holmes flared a single to right field. Sophomore Gabe Howard followed with a walk and senior Barret Brundage tripled over the Canby right fielder's head to plate two more runs for that eight-run lead.

Canby's best chance to score came in the top of the fourth when senior Bryce Oliver and Oakes both singled, but Talavs ended the threat when he struck out junior Logan Robinson looking.

"We got hot early and it made me very comfortable on the mound," Talavs said. "I felt good. I felt like I could find the zone easily. My slider felt good. I just felt comfortable on the mound after scoring those runs in the first inning. I felt comfortable throughout the whole game."

The Lions' offense followed with its biggest outburst of the game, pouring in another six runs to boost their lead to a daunting 14-0. Now working against senior reliever Jason Noffsinger, Levasseur led off with a single to center, moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Sullivan hit a two-out, opposite field double to left.

Wright singled to center next to make it 10-0, and the Lions then loaded the bases when Holmes walked and senior pinch hitter Jordy Tawa was hit by a pitch. After that, senior pinch hitter Henry Popma came off the bench and hit a bases-clearing three-run double to left field. Junior pinch hitter Jackson Curdy then capped his team's offensive outburst with an RBI double to center field that pushed his team's lead to 14-0.

Talavs finished strong in the top of the fifth, striking out the final three Canby batters in order to end the game and wrap up his team's first championship in 40 years.

"We came here a couple weeks ago, just before the playoffs started, and we sat in the dugout and talked with our coach," Talavs said. "I think that's when we flipped the switch. We were just fighting hard every game."

"Once we started rolling, started trusting each other, we hit the ball all over the field and stuff started falling for us," Wright said. "We trust each other a lot. The chemistry on this team is just second to none."

"We believed since the beginning," Levasseur added. "We have such a great team. I'm really happy to be going out like this."

For the game, Brundage went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Popma was 1 for 1 with three RBIs. For Canby, Oliver and Oakes had the Cougars' only two hits.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a...
SALEM, OR
West Linn Tidings

Race update: Daniel Nguyen pulls away from Neelam Gupta in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Though Daniel Nguyen had trailed by two votes a few days prior — in the House District 38 Democratic Primary against Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta — the Lake Oswego city councilor pulled ahead by over 800 votes after results came in Friday, June 2. He now leads 53.65% to 46.09%. Gupta had led by a few hundred votes based...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Interested in running for West Linn City Council?

Candidates' applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for two open seats. The city of West Linn is now accepting candidate filings from residents interested in serving on the West Linn City Council. Two of the council's five positions are up for election in November. Those seats are currently held...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Canby, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Canby, OR
Education
City
Canby, OR
West Linn, OR
Education
West Linn, OR
Sports
City
Keizer, OR
Portland Tribune

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens. Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn to celebrate Juneteenth

Festivities with music, food and more to take place June 19 at Willamette Park. For the first time ever, the city of West Linn plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Willamette Park.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Holmes
Portland Tribune

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 5/27/2022 8:06 a.m. A caller told police they lost their purse, which had their driver's license, the night before. 5/27/2022 9:42 a.m. A man had questions for police about swerving around a school bus.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos to leave West Linn

Less than two years in, Jerry Gabrielatos announces departure from city of West LinnWest Linn City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos announced at a City Council meeting Monday, June 6, his intent to leave the city when his contract expires later this summer. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as city manager, but I will be moving on as well. My last day on my contract is August 31," Gabrielatos said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you. It has been a tremendous experience and I'm very appreciative of it. I'm also grateful...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges. In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammers#Lions#State Crown#Three Rivers#Highschoolsports
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menThis story has been updated from its original version. A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn letter to the editor

A West Linn resident calls for Sherry Hall's resignation after election debacle Hall should resign It is time to demand the resignation of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall. Her inability to react quickly to a debacle she single-handedly created has put Clackamas County squarely in an embarrassing situation. Hall's incompetency has slowed a response to avert a train wreck she saw coming. Now Clackamas County Elections Office and Hall are facing an ethics investigation, delayed vote tallies that may not be completed by the deadline for certification (June 13) and a costly impact to the residents of Clackamas County. It is estimated the cost could exceed $100,000. The state of Oregon has been a beacon to the United States in leading the country with our "vote-by-mail" system. Oregonians cannot allow one incompetent county clerk to undermine Oregon's vote-by-mail process. Please join me in calling for Sherry Hall, Clackamas County clerk, to resign immediately. Sherry Palmer West Linn {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County: 95% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 95% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Tuesday, May 31. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 111,092 of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more. The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at...
WILSONVILLE, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
69
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy