ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new dean has been named for Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications. The college announcing Amy Falkner will succeed Jack Powers, the interim Dean since 2020. Falkner is coming down the highway from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she was been a senior associate dean since 2012.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO