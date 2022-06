Studio 10 star Erin Jayne Plummer died on the weekend at aged 42. Suicide has now been confirmed as her cause of death after a battle with mental illness. Content Warning: This article discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

